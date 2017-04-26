Quebec's public security minister is apologizing for replying in French to an English-language question in the legislature.

Martin Coiteux says he did not mean to offend Quebec's English-speaking community when he answered Quebec solidaire's Amir Khadir in French on Tuesday.

Khadir prefaced his question by saying he was asking it in English because it was about allegations of illegal fundraising within the Liberal party, a topic he said Quebec anglophones don't hear enough about.

Coiteux then said, in French, he would reply in French in keeping with what he called the tradition of the national assembly.

A group that defends the rights of Anglo-Quebecers pointed out that 44,980 of Coiteux's constituents in his riding of Nelligan and more than one million Quebecers "have a tradition" of speaking English.

Coiteux said today he didn't mean to offend anybody and that he was sorry if the words he used had done that.

The Canadian Press