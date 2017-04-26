CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
10°C
 

Related Articles

CP Regional News

Experts to advise Kamloops, B.C. on proposed mine’s potential health effects

April 26, 2017

Whitecaps still searching for answers on the road ahead of visit to Montreal

April 26, 2017

Canucks name Green as new head coach, spent last four seasons in AHL with Utica

April 26, 2017

Kimberley mayor says leap in population has caused housing shortage

April 26, 2017

Missing sex offender from B.C. believed to be heading to Manitoba

April 26, 2017

CBC Regional News

B.C. moves to ban U.S. coal transport in retaliation for softwood duties
B.C. moves to ban U.S. coal transport in retaliation for softwood duties

B.C. moves to ban U.S. coal transport in retaliation for softwood duties

April 26, 2017
Are new B.C. craft breweries struggling to distinguish themselves?
Are new B.C. craft breweries struggling to distinguish themselves?

Are new B.C. craft breweries struggling to distinguish themselves?

April 26, 2017
Travis Green named Canucks' 19th head coach
Travis Green named Canucks' 19th head coach

Travis Green named Canucks’ 19th head coach

April 26, 2017
'Why not leave the world a hero?': B.C. organ recipient says consider organ donation
'Why not leave the world a hero?': B.C. organ recipient says consider organ donation

‘Why not leave the world a hero?’: B.C. organ recipient says consider organ donation

April 26, 2017
'It's very damaging to the business': U.S. lumber tariffs hit B.C. manufacturers hard
'It's very damaging to the business': U.S. lumber tariffs hit B.C. manufacturers hard

‘It’s very damaging to the business’: U.S. lumber tariffs hit B.C. manufacturers hard

April 26, 2017
Did the NDP really spark a 'decade of decline' as Liberals claim?
Did the NDP really spark a 'decade of decline' as Liberals claim?

Did the NDP really spark a ‘decade of decline’ as Liberals claim?

April 26, 2017
'How many times will this happen?': Mayors fear impacts of softwood tariffs
'How many times will this happen?': Mayors fear impacts of softwood tariffs

‘How many times will this happen?’: Mayors fear impacts of softwood tariffs

April 26, 2017
OPINION: Who do our leaders speak for? An alternative way to watch the debate
OPINION: Who do our leaders speak for? An alternative way to watch the debate

OPINION: Who do our leaders speak for? An alternative way to watch the debate

April 26, 2017
Floating home damaged in early morning fire in Richmond
Floating home damaged in early morning fire in Richmond

Floating home damaged in early morning fire in Richmond

April 26, 2017
Politicians meddle with real estate — but would Canadians tolerate intervention in other markets?
Politicians meddle with real estate — but would Canadians tolerate intervention in other markets?

Politicians meddle with real estate — but would Canadians tolerate intervention in other markets?

April 26, 2017

Canadian Press

B.C. election: Key developments from Day 16

April 26, 2017

Small, medium sized softwood companies hit hardest by U.S. penalties

April 26, 2017

Corporate Canada warns Trump’s tax cut plan would hurt competitiveness

April 26, 2017

Saskatchewan considers limits on preliminary hearings to reduce court delays

April 26, 2017

Nova Scotia budget expected to lay groundwork for snap election call

April 26, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.
Victoria's Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.

Victoria’s Nick Pivetta will make his big-league debut on Wednesday.

April 25, 2017
Husband and wife will cycle from Victoria to Ottawa for Canada 150
Husband and wife will cycle from Victoria to Ottawa for Canada 150

Husband and wife will cycle from Victoria to Ottawa for Canada 150

April 25, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th

April 24, 2017
Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday
Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday

Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday

April 24, 2017
Game On! 04/23/2017
Game On! 04/23/2017

Game On! 04/23/2017

April 23, 2017
National Women's Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7's
National Women's Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7's

National Women’s Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7’s

April 23, 2017
Women's Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan
Women's Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan

Women’s Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan

April 22, 2017
Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K
Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K

Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K

April 21, 2017
Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond
Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond

Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond

April 20, 2017

“No Guts No Glory” set to take over Pearkes Arena tomorrow night

April 20, 2017

Top Stories

Professional dog walkers could be 'leashed' in CRD parks
Professional dog walkers could be 'leashed' in CRD parks

Professional dog walkers could be ‘leashed’ in CRD parks

April 24, 2017
Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home
Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home

Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home

April 23, 2017
Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run

Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run

April 22, 2017
Was Horgan 'don't touch me' comment an overreaction?
Was Horgan 'don't touch me' comment an overreaction?

Was Horgan ‘don’t touch me’ comment an overreaction?

April 21, 2017
BC party leaders spar in first debate
BC party leaders spar in first debate

BC party leaders spar in first debate

April 20, 2017
UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss
UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss

UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss

April 20, 2017
One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel
One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel

One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel

April 19, 2017
B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone
B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone

B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone

April 19, 2017
Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide
Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide

Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide

April 17, 2017
Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen
Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen

Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen

April 16, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media