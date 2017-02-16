An extraordinary act of bravery and quick thinking by two Town of Qualicum Beach workers is being credited with saving a young woman’s life.

The men were working on a water line when an apparent case of domestic abuse led a 16 year old girl to be backed over and pinned by a car there. But what the town workers did next saved this story from becoming a tragedy.

Phil Bureau’s cheeks are blushing and his modesty has him saying anyone would have done the same, but after you hear how the Town of Qualicum Beach worker jumped in to save a young woman’s life Wednesday you might well be the next to want to pat him on the shoulder.

“He almost got hit himself,” says Bureau’s co-worker Colin Crossley. “He put himself in harms way to protect the person – it doesn’t get any better than that as far as I’m concerned. Yeah.”

“You guys ultimately saved her life,” says Qualicum Beach Fire Chief Darryl Kohse to Bureau.

“I couldn’t be prouder if they were my own guys and girls. They did what was right. They knew what they had to do,” says Kohse.

The Town of Qualicum water works man was working with his best friend Tom Jones on Sunningdale Road East Wednesday afternoon when he saw a teenager arguing with her boyfriend at the end of a driveway. Bureau says he intervened and the driver sped away, but as the girl sat in the ditch and he tried to calm her things escalated quickly.

“And all of a sudden I heard the car. It sounded like he had the car accelerated right to the floor. I turned around and he was coming at us full speed down the road. I literally only had a spilt second. I jumped out of the way and the vehicle struck her,” says Bureau.

“It struck the girl pushed her back and dragged her under the vehicle and she was pinned just below the passenger tire on the front side between the frame and the ground” says Kohse.

“She was screaming. She was having extreme difficulty breathing. At this time her father, I believe her father came out, neighbours came out. I just remember yelling I need a jack, we need a jack, we need to get this car off her chest,” says Bureau.

The young woman’s body was pinned below the front tire so Bureau grabbed a car jack slid it under and furiously pumped to raise the vehicle and take the pressure off her chest.

“To have the wherewithal to place that jack where the did and take the pressure off her chest I mean ultimately probably saved her life,” says Kohse.

Remarkably thanks to Bureau and Jones, the 16 year old suffered only a broken leg and minor injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges.

“I just thank God she is okay. I don’t know how she came out of it,” says Bureau.

All in a day’s work for this 20 year town employee, whose always been known for being willing to lend a hand.

