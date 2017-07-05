Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a simple case of obeying the rules of supply and demand but it will mean dozens of abandoned cats will likely find new homes on Vancouver Island.

The SPCA in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan finds itself with more felines than it can handle while in Victoria there aren't enough to meet demand for adoptions.

"The animals are sitting there for so long and there's so many continuously coming in that we definitely had to look at sending some elsewhere," said Ashlee Bober.

So she and other staff at the Prince Albert SPCA rented a cargo van, placed two to three cats in large kennels, 50 in all, and embarked on the long journey west.

They arrived by ferry on Wednesday afternoon.

The feline migration was organized with the help of the Greater Victoria Animal Crusaders.

"As soon as people see them, they put in an application, we go through the applications, and we always look for the best match," said Sharene Foord of GVAC.

"We do a home visit for everybody, then people come pick up their new best friend."

This is the third time a large group of cats has been transported from Prince Albert to Vancouver Island.

Last year, some 70 cats were adopted in just a matter of days.

Those involved point to Victoria's proactive spay and neuter program as the reason behind the shortage of cats available for adoption in the area.

Prince Albert is following in Victoria's footsteps but it could be some time before it shows results.

In the meantime, Ashlee Bober says it won't be long before the number of cats at the shelter in Saskatchewan reaches the limit once again and it will be time to make another trip.