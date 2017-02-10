CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Significant delays on the Coquihalla as truckers re-establish supply lines
February 10, 2017
Vancouver piano teacher found guilty of sex offences against former students
February 10, 2017
Good Samaritan from Kamloops dies after accident on Highway 1
February 10, 2017
4x4 and winch needed to pull minivan through Surrey slush
February 10, 2017

Kamloops professor calls Ministry of Environment air quality readings ‘completely inadequate’

February 10, 2017
Vancouver police seek high-risk offender Antoine Naskathey
February 10, 2017
How and when do officials decide to close B.C. highways?
February 10, 2017
Victoria mother found unconscious in car with child strapped in back seat
February 10, 2017
Butchart Gardens loses 2 trees to West Coast snowstorm
February 10, 2017
Victoria family spent night stuck on Coquihalla but had snacks and blankets
February 10, 2017

Canadian Press

Quebec ticket takes $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

February 11, 2017

Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence

February 11, 2017

Low snow prompts Iditarod to move race’s start to Fairbanks

February 10, 2017

Nighttime Philippines quake kills at least 6, damages runway

February 10, 2017

More whales strand in New Zealand, bringing total to 650

February 10, 2017

CHEK Sports

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
February 09, 2017
Royals lose a high scoring affair
February 09, 2017
Michelle Stilwell retires from Paralympic competition
February 09, 2017
Rugby Canada hosts a snowday
February 08, 2017
SMUS Student offered professional rugby contract
February 08, 2017
Plays of the Week-February 6th
February 06, 2017
Game On! 02/05/2017
February 05, 2017

Top Stories

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
February 05, 2017
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
February 03, 2017
Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it's not over yet
February 03, 2017

