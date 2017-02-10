<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="Duncan couple"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="108"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_1rfr44ms/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

“Every time we stoke this fire I say thank-you Matt.”

The joy coming from this Duncan couple that just a few days ago felt terrified and alone, is something you can actually feel in their tinycaretakers cabin.

“It’s like night and day, it’s very very relieved a lot of stress.”

The result of a whirlwind fundraising effort by CHEK News viewers, who felt compelled to help them after seeing their plea for a safe,warm place to rent for under $1100, as George’s terminal cancer leaves him with only weeks left to live. While some viewers pledged suites, and apartments, others donated firewood and plowed their driveway. Another, set up a gofundme page that soared with support.

“Just like a miracle.”

“I’d like to thank those people from the bottom of my heart.”

Raising an extraordinary $7960 of the 5000 goal by mid-Friday.

“That money’s all going into your bank account right now. It will go to Ladysmith oh yeah. It’s just a privately owned little bank.”

With the money raised by CHEK News viewers they plan to hire movers to take them to their new place…that they now have a lot of offers to go through. They’re going to see a suite in Nanaimo Saturday that

she’s really excited about, and if there’s money left over, they want to buy a new phone and a cozy piece of furniture to cuddle up together on.

“It’s just too amazing. It’s just too wonderful. That’s what I was saying to him. The other day I didn’t have a soul in the world. I have all these friends now.”

“I’d just like to thank people from the bottom of my heart that helped out.”

In the process bringing a sense of peace to this couple’s final weeks together, that just a few days ago they never could have dreamed of.