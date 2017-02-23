BC Environment Minister Mary Polak said Thursday she is cancelling a permit for a controversial contaminated soil dump near Shawnigan Lake effective immediately.

The move comes after the permit was temporarily suspended Jan. 27, when the facility’s operator, Cobble Hill Holdings, was given 15 business days to submit documents to the ministry.

Polak says the company met the deadline, but failed to provide everything the government had requested.

“Specifically, the company failed to provide the Province with adjusted financial security in the form of an irrevocable letter of credit,” she said in a statement.

“Cobble Hill Holdings has been provided multiple opportunities to respond to outstanding non-compliances and has repeatedly missed deadlines with respect to its permit requirements,” the statement continued. “Ministry staff are taking actions to ensure material on the property is managed in a way that does not present a risk to human health or the environment.”

The permit had previously thrown into limbo Jan. 24, when a BC Supreme Court ruling placed a stay on the site receiving new material.

The company has yet to respond to the latest development.

