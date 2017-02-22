Province continues freeze on welfare rates in B.C.

WATCH: The provincial government used its last budget before the spring election to spread the wealth.

But one area frozen out affects people living on welfare.

At 610 dollars a month, it’s the third lowest in Canada.

Critics hoping for a thaw on a decade long freeze, were disappointed.

Mary Griffin reports.

Mikaela Muller collects her groceries from the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

Since moving here from the Northwest Territories, Muller and her finance are struggling.

They can’t find work.

“It’s definitely very frustrating.

Because I thought it would be a lot easier.

Yeah, it’s pretty tough so far.”

Muller hoped to be working steady by now.

But with money running low, she is going to apply for income assistance.

“Until I can find some sort of full-time steady work.

I think I am going to apply.

Just anything extra helps.”

Collecting welfare is often a last resort.

The basic rate for a single person is $610 a month, a number that hasn’t changed in BC for a decade.

“What is your message to people getting by on $610 a month?”

That we are anxious to ensure that you have the best opportunity possible to return to what you want to do.

Which is being part of the workforce.

“I was absolutely blown away.

Absolutely blown away.”

As the executive director at Together Against Poverty, Kelly Newhook hoped for some good news in the budget.

“The minister is saying, ‘Oh we are going to create conditions to have a better job market.’

Can you really get a job when all you are trying to go, trying to go to food banks to find free meals.

You don’t have a lot of the basic necessities.”

At an anti-bullying rally in Vancouver, Premier Christy Clark defended the lack of an increase.

“I believe that most people who are on social assistance, not disability assistance, social assistance, want to find their way into a job.”

“How are you doing?”

Back at the Mustard Seed, lunch is busy.

Executive director Bruce Curtiss sees the consequences of low incomes every day.

“Hunger is horrible.

Try to work without having a lunch.

Try to think without eating right.”

Muller hopes that she will finds a job quickly, so she doesn’t have to rely on welfare.