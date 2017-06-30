Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hours after accepting the Lieutenant Governor's offer to form government, Premier-Designate John Horgan is quickly transitioning into power.

He spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau this morning.

And is now planning his cabinet, and his government's agenda.

Mary Griffin reports.

During Thursday's non-confidence vote in the legislature, toppling of the Liberal government came down to numbers.

They lost the vote 44-to-42.

NDP Leader John Horgan emerged from the chamber smiling, as he greeted reporters. "How are you feeling?" "Really good, really good," said Horgan.

Shortly after, Premier Christy Clark arrives at Government House to ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the legislature, and call an election

"I did ask the Lieutenant Governor tonight for dissolution of the house. I offered my resignation, and asked for dissolution," said Clark.

But Judith Guichon dismisses Clark, and summoned John Horgan. "I was pleased to get the call. And anxious to have a discussion with the Lieutenant Governor," said Horgan as he arrived at Government House.

After 15 minutes, he came out from his meeting. "I've just spoken with the Lieutenant Governor. And she asked me if I have the confidence of the legislature to form a government.

I assured her that I do," said Horgan.

This morning, the transition of government began.

Premier designate John Horgan speaking with Christy Clark's executive director of communications, Ben Chin.

University of Victoria political scientist Michael Prince says Horgan is getting up to speed quickly. "You got a real sense last night when he came out with his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor that he wants to hit the ground running today," says Prince.

This morning Horgan posted this picture speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Trudeau.

He says he's ready to get to work.

"We're getting briefings on a range of issues, finances, the state of healthcare. The softwood lumber agreement is critically important to our resource economy. We want to get up to speed on that as quickly as possible," says Horgan.

16 years of Liberal government translates into a steep learning curve for this NDP government, and its future cabinet ministers.

Former NDP Finance Minister Elizabeth Cull says it's a critical time.

"Senior staff and the public service are incredibly important to your ability to deliver on any agenda. And you need to figure out who's who. And who is going to be able to talk to you straight.

And tell you what's really going on," says Cull.

There's lots to do before first sitting of the NDP government which is expected to take place after Labour Day.