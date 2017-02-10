Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

WATCH: It’s a full retreat.

Premier Christy Clark apologized to NDP Leader John Horgan.

Clark claimed the NDP hacked into the BC Liberal Party website earlier this week, and stole personal information.

But the two party leaders have not actually spoken.

Mary Griffin explains.

It started on Tuesday.

During a Facebook live interview with Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughn Palmer, Premier Christy Clark accuses the NDP of hacking the BC Liberal website.

“We saw them try to hack into our website the other day.”

Despite providing no evidence of the alleged hacking, the premier refused to back down Wednesday.

“What I would say is that it is illegal.

It’s a criminal act.”

But Independent MLA Vicki Huntington came forward with information that it was her staff that stumbled across sensitive information left open on the BC Liberal Party website.

“I knew that there was absolutely no truth to the accusations John Horgan was receiving from the Premier.

And I just watched it unfold until I began to realize this is, this is ridiculous.”

So the premier apologized.

“Today MLA Huntington has come forward and confirmed that it was absolutely her.

I think in light of that, it was important to apologize directly to John which I did this morning.”

But the opposition leader never heard it.

The premier left the message on his voicemail.

“I’ll get to the Premier when I’ve got time.”

“Will you accept that apology?”

“Again, I’m going to hear what she’s got to say.

It’s not really about me.

It’s never been about the NDP.

It’s been about the people of BC.”

Andrew Weaver won a defamation suit against the National Post in 2015.

He says the apology is not enough.

“I think it behooves the premier to actually issue a formal retraction publicly.

A very serious accusation was made.

One that said the NDP had hacked, criminally, hacked the BC Liberal website.

That’s serious.”

As to the investigation into the matter by the Office of BC’s Information and Privacy Commissioner.

“The breach was reported to us from the organization on Wednesday.

And the information that’s been disclosed today will be taken into account with all of the other information that’s collected during the course of the investigation.”

The premier says she’s hoping to speak with Horgan.

And they will get that chance next week in the legislature.