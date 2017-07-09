B.C. Premier Christy Clark and Premier-Designate John Horgan arrived in Kamloops Sunday to meet with some of the people who have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the growing wildfires.

The province said more than 200 wildfires were active by Sunday afternoon. That number up from 182 Saturday afternoon.

Two emergency centres have been activated one in Kamloops and one in Prince George.

Many communities forced to evacuate are in the Interior and Cariboo regions, from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Princeton and the 100 Mile House area.

An estimated 7,500 people have been forced out of their homes since Friday.

Clark announced said $100 million fund would go to the impacted communities and residents for resources needed to rebuild.

“Our first priority during this period of extreme wildfire activity in the interior has been to ensure the safety of all those directly impacted,” Clark said in a statement.

“The transition team for the incoming government has been briefed on the establishment of the fund,” the statement reads, “I want to ensure our government is doing everything possible to provide support during such a devastating time for so many British Columbians.”

Premier-Designate John Horgan is also set to speak later Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Kamloops.

The Canadian Red Cross has opened up its donation page for the victims of the wildfires.

You can go to redcross.ca to help

Vancouver Island fire fighters are deploying to the Interior his weekend after a state of emergency was declared in BC for the first time in over a decade.