RCMP in Port Alberni are looking for 44-year-old Daniel Elliot MacDonnell who was reported missing by his father on June 20.

MacDonnell came to Port Alberni from the east coast in the fall of 2016 and his family and friends haven’t had any contact with him since December 2016.

MacDonnell is known to travel the country and was last talking about working on a fishing boat out of the Port Alberni or Ucluelet areas. Police said his father said it is unusual for him to not contact his family over such a long period of time.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’8,” (173 centimetres), 160 lbs (73 kilograms), with balding, short brown hair, brown eyes and facial stubble.

According to police, all investigative avenues have been exhausted and so the police have turned to the public for help. Anyone who has information on MacDonnell’s whereabouts is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.