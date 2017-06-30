Police to give ‘significant update’ on disappearance of young N.L. woman

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police say they will give a "significant update" today on the case of a young Newfoundland woman who was last seen walking near her home in St. John's earlier this month.

In a statement, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it will provide new digital media on the investigation into the disappearance of 24-year-old Cortney Lake.

They didn't reveal the nature of the update, but a spokesman said it would be "significant."

Surveillance images captured Lake walking down a street near her Mount Pearl residence at 7:50 p.m. on June 7.

Police say the footage from a residence on Wellington Crescent shows what is believed to be the last known images of the young mother before activity on her phone and social media stopped.

Lake's disappearance has generated an outpouring of concern on social media, appeals from her family for information and several vigils.

The Canadian Press