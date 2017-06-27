Police seek suspects who took horse statue from park and placed it on school roof

ERIN, Ont. — Police in Ontario are looking for a group of suspects who took a horse statue from a park and put it on the roof of a nearby school.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred early on the morning of June 20 in Erin, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say the suspects — believed to be males in their teens — removed a statue of a horse from McMullan Park and placed it on the roof of a small hatchback car.

Police say they then drove about one kilometre to Erin District High School.

Investigators say the statue was then hoisted onto the roof of the school using ropes and placed over top of the front entrance of the building.

OPP have released photos of a car and two people believed to have been involved in the incident and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects.

The fibreglass artwork is one of 24 Headwaters Parade of Horses statues on display in the Caledon, Dufferin, Erin and King areas of southern Ontario.

The Canadian Press