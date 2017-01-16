ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The police officer who says a Newfoundland man threatened him with a rifle before he shot and killed him will testify today at a public inquiry into the death.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told police he opened fire on Don Dunphy, 59, on Easter Sunday of 2015.

Smyth had gone alone and unannounced to Dunphy's house in Mitchell's Brook on St. Mary's Bay to check out Twitter comments flagged by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.

Dunphy's daughter has testified that she doesn't believe Smyth's account of the incident, and has questioned the RCMP probe which found his use of force was appropriate and no charges were warranted.

Inquiry Commissioner Leo Barry is to report any recommendations by July 1 after hearing from more than 50 witnesses.

He will not make findings of criminal or civil responsibility, however, any new evidence could be investigated by police.

