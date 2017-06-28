Police make arrests during Indigenous demonstration on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — A number of people were arrested on Parliament Hill Wednesday evening during an Indigenous demonstration.

A large crowd had gathered to erect a teepee as part of a four-day Canada Day protest but police intervened.

Demonstrators say about 15-20 people were arrested.

Videos posted on social media sites showed RCMP officers dragging at least one person away from the scene as several other people chanted "shame."

Organizers say the demonstration marks the first day of a "reoccupation" ceremony to counter Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The Canadian Press