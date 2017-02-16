Police issue warrant for Manitoba mom believed to be travelling with baby girl

SELKIRK, Man. — Police in Manitoba are trying to find a baby and her mother who wasn't supposed to leave her local area and may have travelled west to Alberta.

RCMP in Selkirk say they received a report Wednesday morning that Rebecca Mikalosh and her 18-month-old daughter Seaira Neveah Hunter missed a scheduled visit with Seaira's father.

They say Mikalosh was taking care of Seaira but didn't have the authority to take her outside of the area.

Police say officers and family have spoken with Mikalosh by phone and she confirmed she had Seaira and that both were doing well, but she refused to meet with police.

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Mikalosh for the alleged abduction of a child under 14.

Police say an Amber Alert has not been issued as there is no indication the child is in imminent danger.

"We are asking for Rebecca to contact us so that we can confirm that Seaira is doing well," Manitoba RCMP Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher said in a news release.

"We are also asking anyone who may have seen or been with Rebecca and Seaira to contact their local police immediately."

Police believe Mikalosh is travelling west with Seaira in a grey, 2001 Ford Taurus with Manitoba licence plate number GVD 275, and may be in western Saskatchewan, possibly around North Battleford or Saskatoon, or in Alberta.

The Canadian Press