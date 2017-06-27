RCMP are investigating after a woman was dead in Coombs. Kendall Hanson has the story.

RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) are investigating a death in Coombs, B.C.

According to Oceanside RCMP, officers were called to a report of a “man down” in the 2400 block of the Alberni Highway at around 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, emergency responders found a 55-year-old woman who had died.

The VIIMCU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and is determining who her next of kin are.

Neighbours say the investigation, so close to home, is unsettling and the area is normally pretty quiet.

“I don’t think it’s very good,” nearby resident Renee Orr said.

“We left the city to leave all of that ghettoness behind and here we are in Coombs-Compton and it’s kind of unnerving.”

VIIMCU and Oceanside RCMP are also working with the BC Coroner’s Service. RCMP said there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.