LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A police force in southern Alberta says it has made changes to how officers should interact with transgender individuals.

The Lethbridge Police Service received complaints last April after an officer posted a comment on his personal Facebook page about a transgender woman.

Dillon Hargreaves had been at a ceremony at the Alberta legislature on women's suffrage, and the Facebook post suggested her attendance had made a mockery of women's issues.

The Lethbridge police began a professional standards investigation, but the officer retired in June.

The force opted to continue with a review of its policies.

It says it has added guidelines on gender identity terminology and the proper use of pronouns, as well as improved mandatory diversity awareness training.

A statement issued Thursday says police consulted with the original complainant as well as with LGBTQ groups.

"We are committed to continuing to work with the local LGBTQ community going forward," it said.

The Canadian Press