Police close down Langford marijuana dispensary













It was a brief opening for Langford’s first and only medical marijuana dispensary.

Locals were thrilled to be able to buy marijuana in their own community.

“I’m blind in one eye, and medically it brings down my migraines and brings down my stress and actually makes so I can cope with it in the morning,” said one man who visited the store Tuesday morning.

Green Tree Medical Dispensary opened Monday on the 600-block of Granderson Road and was promptly closed by police Tuesday afternoon.

Police didn’t have far to travel — the West Shore RCMP detachment is located directly behind the strip mall where the dispensary set up shop.

Police say it was an unauthorized dispensary and they conducted a compliance check where they observed evidence of possible offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“There is no legal mechanism in Canada which allows for “medicinal marijuana dispensaries” or “compassion clubs” to sell marijuana to the public,” said West Shore RCMP Cst. Alex Bérubé in a release to media.

“Regardless of whether or not the purchasing individual(s) have licenses to possess marijuana or whether or not the vendor has a license to produce marijuana.”

Langford’s mayor says his city had no choice but to shut it down.

“This is not a legitimate business right now, and unfortunately it’s not legitimate not because of Langford, not because of the Regional District or wherever it’s because of the federal government’s inaction,” he said.

Young says he’s had requests from 15 dispensaries in the past year who wanted to open shop in Langford — but he says they’re not welcome, for now.

“We’re not saying we won’t do this in the future, what I’m saying is somebody better at the federal level take a look at this thing and maybe speed this thing up a little bit to make our job a little easier,” he said.

Officers could be seen bagging up evidence from the store and noted in the release that marijuana had been seized from the unauthorized storefront.

Businesses and/or individuals operating in contravention of the CDSA and Health Canada regulations may be subject to investigation and criminal charges in accordance with Canadian laws, police say.