YELLOWKNIFE — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Yellowknife today, where he will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces before holding a town hall with the public.

Trudeau is on his second day of a northern tour — his first visit to the territories as prime minister.

He is also scheduled to meet today with Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod.

Trudeau met Yukon Premier Sandy Silver Wednesday in Ottawa and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna in Iqaluit on Thursday.

All three premiers have criticized Ottawa's decision to issue a moratorium on offshore drilling in the Arctic.

Trudeau says people understand Canada needs to build a strong economy while protecting the environment.

The Canadian Press