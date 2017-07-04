PM Trudeau and Irish Taoiseach tout benefits of CETA at Dublin meetings

DUBLIN — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Irish counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to the Canada-EU trade pact known as CETA during their meeting today in Dublin.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, both Trudeau and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sang the praises of CETA as a commitment to free trade and a pact which will benefit both sides.

Trudeau reiterated that CETA will deliver stronger economic growth and create more well-paid jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trade between Canada and Ireland totalled about $2.4 billion in 2016, but both countries want the agreement to work — Canada views it as a hedge against U.S. protectionism, and Ireland as a hedge against an uncertain post-Brexit future.

Varadkar said that while Canada is very large and Ireland is small, both countries have many similarities, notably by having large neighbours "going in different directions for the time being" — referring to the U.S. protectionist path and Britain's divorce talks with the EU.

Trudeau and Varadkar also spoke of their commitment to climate change, diversity and the need for greater gender balance in governments.

Varadkar joked that he received good advice from Trudeau during their meeting since he's been in office about 18 days while Trudeau has held office for about 18 months.

Trudeau is the Irish leader's first international visitor and this was their first meeting.

Trudeau will later head to Scotland to meet with Queen Elizabeth before going to Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit. That gathering on Friday is shaping up as a showdown between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump over the issues of isolationism and protectionism.

The Canadian Press