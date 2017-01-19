BREAKING: Plane crashes into power lines near Duncan

Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near Duncan.

The Transportation Safety Board has confirmed the incident, saying the plane involved is a Cessna 172 from the Victoria Flying Club.

Ramona Reynolds, president of the club, says an instructor and experienced student were on board.

The male student pilot was able to make his way out of the airplane with minimal injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The female instructor was initially trapped inside the plane and once extracted by emergency personnel, taken to Victoria General Hospital via air ambulance.

The pair were conducting advanced training at the Duncan Airport, Reynolds said, practicing takeoff and landings.

The crash happened on takeoff, north of the airport, when the plane struck power lines in the area.

BC Hydro reported a significant power outage at 1:30 p.m. that affected 10,000 residents. Power has since been restored.



