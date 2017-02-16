Pierre Karl Peladeau returns to president and chief executive job at Quebecor

MONTREAL — Pierre Karl Peladeau is returning to his job as the president and chief executive of Quebecor Inc., one of Canada's largest media and telecommunications companies.

Peladeau, whose family founded the company (TSX:QBR.B), stepped down from the top job at Quebecor in 2013 and began a short-lived political career.

He ran for the Parti Quebecois in the 2014 election and was elected PQ leader in 2015.

However, Peladeau resigned from politics last year amid turmoil in his personal life.

Peladeau separated from his wife — actress and producer Julie Snyder — in January 2016 after a short marriage following years together.

As a result of Peladau's return, which is effective immediately, Pierre Dion has been reassigned after nearly three years as CEO of Quebecor — which owns the Videotron cable and telecommunications company and various media businesses.

Dion, Quebecor's CEO since April 2014, has been appointed chairman of Quebecor Media and a director of Quebecor. He will also be nominated for a director's seat at TVA Group, which includes Quebec's largest private sector TV network

The Canadian Press