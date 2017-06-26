Picking up the harassment probe into Don Meredith a mistake, says his lawyer

OTTAWA — The lawyer for Don Meredith says the Senate ethics watchdog should have abandoned her investigation into allegations of workplace harassment and bullying once the former senator resigned his seat.

The fact that Meredith is no longer a senator would normally halt such an inquiry, but the Senate ethics officer picked things up again last week after the ethics committee recommended she press ahead with the two-year-old probe.

The committee said the Senate can no longer impose any sanctions on Meredith, but noted the investigation might help clarify the rules and identify the best way to deal with such issues in the future.

Lawyer Bill Trudell says if the Senate wants to make some institutional changes, it should go ahead and make them without pinning them on someone who is no longer there.

Trudell says he was sharing his own opinion and not speaking on behalf of his client.

Meredith resigned his seat last month, the day before the Senate could have voted to expel him over his sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

The Canadian Press