Garrett Anderson and his girlfriend have been trying to find a new, larger place to rent, but are repeatedly being told no.

The young professionals have good jobs, and can afford up to $1500 per month for the two bedroom they’re looking for.

The problem is, they own two pets — Gregory the puggle (pug-beagle cross) and Little John the cat.

“The fact we’re getting denied just because of the dog and the cat does… I mean it feels pretty bad,” said Andersen.

Like countless others, Garret and his partner have posted a wanted ad online, but with no success.

It’s a story the group Pets OK BC is trying to change — launching a petition to try and have the ‘no pets’ clause removed from the Residential Tenancy Act.

“Right now it’s extremely discriminatory against a tremendous amount of renters across B.C. who have pets and are pet guardians,” said Jordan Reichert, co-organizer of Pets OK BC.

The BC SPCA says nearly 1800 animals were surrendered to them last year because of no pet policies.

“These guys are family to a lot of people and just as important as their human counterparts are and therefore they need homes too,” said Erika Paul, with the BC SPCA Victoria Branch.

But landlords argue each home and building owner should be able to make their own decisions about their investment.

“We feel the owner should have rights around that property, they make a significant investment in that property and it does increase cost and hassle for both the owner and for other tenants,” said David Hutniak, CEO of Landlord BC.

Hutniak says other tenants could have allergies, or be afraid of dogs, and landlords have a responsibility to them too.

Petition organizers agree the new legislation would have to be balanced.

Garrett Andersen wants to see the rules changed, but says tenants have to be responsible too.

“If the dog or cat or whoever the pet you bring in damages anything on the property obviously I’ll take ownership of that and I’ll compensate the landlord,” he said.

He says giving up his pets isn’t an option so they’ll just keep up the hunt and hope for the best.