An intense storm is forecast to hit Vancouver Island Tuesday night, packing rainfall totals that could lead to flooding.

Rainfall warnings are now in effect for West Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island and with as much as 170 mm of rain expected before this storm moves through, people are rushing to get ahead of all that water.

Hurrying to get ahead of the storm Norm Fudge is clearing bucketload after bucketload of snow from Port Alberni streets as rain clouds form overhead and the threat of as much as 120 mm of rain by Thursday comes with it.

“Yeah we are expecting quite a large amount starting today I think,” says the City of Port Alberni employee. “So we’re just trying to clear the low lying areas of the piles of snow and clear the catch basins and make sure it has a place to go.”

The West Coast of Vancouver Island is bracing for even more. Environment Canada is warning that up to 170 mm of rain could fall there between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, as an intense storm stalls over the region.

Right on the heels of a huge snowfall that continues to bury many communities.

“Mixed with the snow we’re going to have problems and we’re going to have lost of flooding problems,” says Terry Kelloway of Roto-Rooter.

Yet Kelloway says there is a lot you can do to reduce your chance of flooding at home.

“Make sure all their drains are clear, snow free and all the people that didn’t shovel their driveways might be headed for problems,” says Kelloway.

He recommends Islanders do a circle check of their homes. Checking that downspouts, aren’t frozen over or blocked by snow,

“Make sure they’re open and clear and everything’s draining to where it’s supposed to go,” says Kelloway.

Otherwise, it could be headed into of your home. High streamflows are also expected throughout the Central Island Wednesday and Thursday, as rains intensify.

On a bright note washing away all signs of last week’s snow storm with it.