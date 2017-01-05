Officials says the ice is too thin to condone skating on lakes and ponds

It’s been close to a decade since people in Nanaimo have skated on Westwood Lake.

The blue skies, crisp air and clean sheet of ice makes for a truly Canadian scene.

There are signs warning people to stay off the lake because of dangerously thin ice.

But that hasn’t stopped dozens from taking their chances to enjoy the unusual wintery conditions.

“I’ve never seen Westwood this frozen before; It’s crazy,” says area resident Katie McCarthy.

Those sentiments are echoed by Nanaimo residents Matt Lapointe.

“Any kid, especially in this part of the country, growing up you always kind of dream about being able to do stuff,” he said.

“You see it on TV and stuff, in the Prairies and Ontario, they get to do it all the time. So whenever we get the chance over here it’s pretty special. I love it.”

The excitement is palpable. Many kids are getting their first chance to skate outdoors, while others are organizing a game of pond hockey.

“It’s a rare opportunity. I think my kids have only done it a few times so any chance we get, we go out as a family and do this,” said Francois Brassens. “It’s a big deal for us.”

But the City of Nanaimo says there is dangerously thin ice on all of it’s lakes and they’re advising people not to take any unnecessary risks.

“My thoughts are, ‘what if someone falls through the ice?’ What are we going to do? How are we going to get them out and who’s lives do we put in danger to get them out?” asked Alan Britton, Manager of Parks Operations with the City of Nanaimo.

He says ice is close to 13 centimetres thick near the Westwood dock, which is a safe level to skate on. But at the opposite side of the lake it’s a very different story.

“We do know as you look down the channel there, you see the black ice out there. That’s very thin ice,” Britton said.

In East Vancouver the Parks Board has declared Trout Lake safe enough to skate on for the first time since 1996.

And people have been lacing up the skates on Panama Flats in Saanich, despite the municipality warning against it.

Authorities are concerned because ice levels are too unpredictable. It might be five inches thick in one area, but only half an inch thick in another area.

Some skaters that CHEK News spoke with say they just want to experience this rare opportunity on Vancouver Island before the weather changes.