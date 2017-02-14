Saanich Police report that a pedestrian has been struck at Quadra and Inverness.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. in the 3300-block of Quadra just north of Tolmie Avenue.

“The collision occurred between marked crosswalks, its unsure how our injured party came to be in the laneway of this vehicle,” said Sgt. Jon Zelinski of Saanich Police.

“that’s something we’re investigating but at this point we’re not of the opinion the driver did anything untoward.”

A Saanich Police Crash analyst is on scene and Quadra remains closed between Inverness and Cook.

The male victim was taken to Victoria General Hospital.

Police say he has regained consciousness.