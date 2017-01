[email protected]

A pedestrian was taken to hospital this afternoon after being struck by a semi-trailer in Nanaimo.

It happened near the intersection of Aulds Road and Nanaimo Parkway just after 4 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP closed both northbound lanes of the Parkway while they carried out their investigation.

There has been no updated on the pedestrian’s condition.

The cause has yet to be determined