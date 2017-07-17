WATCH: A condo construction project has been brought to a screeching halt, after a female peacock was found nesting on the property. Isabelle Raghem reports.

There's a new exotic family in town and they're gaining a lot of attention.

A female peacock and her four newly-hatched peachicks have moved to 986 Heywood Ave., just across the street from BeaconHilll Park.

But the problem is the place the peacock family has called home for the last six weeks, is a construction site set to become condos.

"We'd received approval from the city of Victoria about just over a month ago and about a day prior to demolition we find out from neighbours that the peahen had set up shop on the side of one of the building," said Peter Jawl of Jawl Residential.

The project's original schedule would have both homes on the land gone by now but crews decided the tear down would be pushed back until after the chicks had hatched.

"In this business time is money but it was a time we could have accommodate this," said Jawl, "It would have been a pretty bad place to have to force the bird out so it wasn't worth the risk."

Residents say the change of plans that delays the project about three weeks is much appreciated.

"The whole thing gives me hope. There's a lot of development going on in Victoria and a lot around here and that it will done be done with awareness and consciousness as a whole," said nearby resident Linda Cooney.

"I think it's brought the neighbourhood together. It was very controversial this condo but I think this brought people back to the same page," said Robin Hamilton who lives next door.

The peahen was expected to return to the park on her own after her chicks arrived but since hatching this weekend the peacocks haven't left.

An animal rescue group is set to bring them safely back in the next few days. A day Peter Jawl has been waiting for with anticipation.

"We look forward to get [construction] going once she decides to make her way to the site, hopefully soon."

While residents will miss watching their new neighbours, they say they'll never forget the tail of a mom who halted construction to give her chicks a good home.