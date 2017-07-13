The McDonald’s in Parksville. Credit: Google Maps

Police say a man from Parksville was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly used a fake handgun to get a free coffee at McDonald’s.

According to police, the 37-year-old man of no fixed address entered the McDonald’s at 310 West Island Highway in Parksville and demanded a free coffee. When the man’s request was denied, police said he pulled up his shirt, revealing a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

The staff, who felt very threatened, gave the man a coffee. He then left the restaurant. Using video evidence and a description from a McDonald’s employee, RCMP were able to find the suspect a few minutes later. Police seized a realistic looking fake handgun and a few illicit drugs after he was arrested.

The man, who is known to police, has been released by a judge on recognizance. He has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and breach of probation. His name has not been released at this time.