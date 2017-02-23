Pallister urges Ottawa to stop talking and move on asylum-seekers jumping border

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's premier says the federal government needs to move beyond talking points on an influx of people who have jumped the border from the U.S. seeking asylum in Canada.

Brian Pallister says Ottawa needs to stop arguing that there are fewer asylum-seekers now than there were 15 years ago and address what is going on today.

The Tory premier made the comments as he announced the opening of 14 new emergency shelter spaces to house refugee claimants in Manitoba.

The province is also moving paramedics to the border near the community of Emerson to help local emergency crews deal with people who make the frigid walk into Canada.

Pallister reiterated that an influx of refugee claimants coming from the United Stats is a national issue that needs a national plan.

He says the situation is an opportunity to improve how the asylum system functions and the federal government has not yet pursued it.

The Canadian Press