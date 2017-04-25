CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
12°C
 

Related Articles

CP Regional News

B.C. election: Key developments from Day 15

April 25, 2017

Reports: Travis Green to be named new head coach of Vancouver Canucks

April 25, 2017

B.C. New Democrat leader promises new hospital, urgent care centre for Burnaby

April 25, 2017

WorkSafeBC, TSB take over as RCMP wrap up probe into fatal B.C. derailment

April 25, 2017

Teck Resources sees big surge in Q1 profit, sales but falls short of estimates

April 25, 2017

CBC Regional News

Police search for suspect after woman attacked in her home
Police search for suspect after woman attacked in her home

Police search for suspect after woman attacked in her home

April 25, 2017
B.C. physiotherapists say they can help alleviate the opioid crisis
B.C. physiotherapists say they can help alleviate the opioid crisis

B.C. physiotherapists say they can help alleviate the opioid crisis

April 25, 2017
Strong regional, partisan split on toll question, Vote Compass responses show
Strong regional, partisan split on toll question, Vote Compass responses show

Strong regional, partisan split on toll question, Vote Compass responses show

April 25, 2017
Sasha 'Pit Bull' Lakovic dead at age 45
Sasha 'Pit Bull' Lakovic dead at age 45

Sasha ‘Pit Bull’ Lakovic dead at age 45

April 25, 2017
Richmond recommends 11,000-sq.-ft. farmhouse restrictions
Richmond recommends 11,000-sq.-ft. farmhouse restrictions

Richmond recommends 11,000-sq.-ft. farmhouse restrictions

April 25, 2017
Federal NDP pushes Trudeau to decriminalize weed following pot remarks
Federal NDP pushes Trudeau to decriminalize weed following pot remarks

Federal NDP pushes Trudeau to decriminalize weed following pot remarks

April 25, 2017
B.C. players scramble after University of North Dakota cuts women's hockey
B.C. players scramble after University of North Dakota cuts women's hockey

B.C. players scramble after University of North Dakota cuts women’s hockey

April 25, 2017
Canucks to name Travis Green new head coach Wednesday: reports
Canucks to name Travis Green new head coach Wednesday: reports

Canucks to name Travis Green new head coach Wednesday: reports

April 25, 2017
Political leaders vow to fight for B.C. forestry workers amid U.S. lumber dispute
Political leaders vow to fight for B.C. forestry workers amid U.S. lumber dispute

Political leaders vow to fight for B.C. forestry workers amid U.S. lumber dispute

April 25, 2017
Heat or housing? Twitter battle erupts between Manitoba, Vancouver police vying for recruits
Heat or housing? Twitter battle erupts between Manitoba, Vancouver police vying for recruits

Heat or housing? Twitter battle erupts between Manitoba, Vancouver police vying for recruits

April 25, 2017

Canadian Press

Sabers rattle amid Korean standoff, WH to brief senators

April 25, 2017

Milwaukee prosecutors: Video shows inmate’s water turned off

April 25, 2017

World’s last male northern white rhino gets help from Tinder

April 25, 2017

Official: White House names new Secret Service director

April 25, 2017

Chinese court sentences US businesswoman accused of spying

April 25, 2017

CHEK Sports

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-April 24th

April 24, 2017
Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday
Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday

Victoria RHP Nick Pivetta expected to make big-league debut with Phillies Wednesday

April 24, 2017
Game On! 04/23/2017
Game On! 04/23/2017

Game On! 04/23/2017

April 23, 2017
National Women's Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7's
National Women's Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7's

National Women’s Rugby Sevens capture silver at Kitakyushu 7’s

April 23, 2017
Women's Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan
Women's Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan

Women’s Rugby Sevens squad off to perfect start in Japan

April 22, 2017
Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K
Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K

Local runners get set for 28th annual TC10K

April 21, 2017
Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond
Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond

Victoria Provincial champion cyclist aims for national glory and beyond

April 20, 2017

“No Guts No Glory” set to take over Pearkes Arena tomorrow night

April 20, 2017
Victoria Paralympic snowboarder aims for 2018 games
Victoria Paralympic snowboarder aims for 2018 games

Victoria Paralympic snowboarder aims for 2018 games

April 19, 2017
Victoria's Simon Whitfield inducted into Canadian Sports Hall of Fame
Victoria's Simon Whitfield inducted into Canadian Sports Hall of Fame

Victoria’s Simon Whitfield inducted into Canadian Sports Hall of Fame

April 19, 2017

Top Stories

Professional dog walkers could be 'leashed' in CRD parks
Professional dog walkers could be 'leashed' in CRD parks

Professional dog walkers could be ‘leashed’ in CRD parks

April 24, 2017
Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home
Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home

Nearly 50% rent hike forces Victoria family out of their home

April 23, 2017
Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run

Saanich police looking for driver, after 14-year-old cyclist hurt in hit-and-run

April 22, 2017
Was Horgan 'don't touch me' comment an overreaction?
Was Horgan 'don't touch me' comment an overreaction?

Was Horgan ‘don’t touch me’ comment an overreaction?

April 21, 2017
BC party leaders spar in first debate
BC party leaders spar in first debate

BC party leaders spar in first debate

April 20, 2017
UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss
UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss

UPDATED: Three dead after logging train derailment in Woss

April 20, 2017
One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel
One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel

One man shot, and killed, in lobby of Nanaimo hotel

April 19, 2017
B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone
B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone

B.C. Liberals say NDP platform will raise taxes for everyone

April 19, 2017
Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide
Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide

Seal caught in debris concerns Victoria tour guide

April 17, 2017
Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen
Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen

Saanich police looking for man after two dogs were stolen

April 16, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media