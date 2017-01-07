CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Flames cool off Canucks, ends their 6-game win streak
January 07, 2017
Almost 2K people have used Vancouver warming centres to escape the cold
January 07, 2017
Free salt, sand, once again on offer from City of Vancouver
January 07, 2017
A rare Vancouver experience: hundreds lace up to skate on Trout Lake
January 07, 2017
Vancouver Rubik's Cube tournament lures some of puzzle's fastest fingers
January 07, 2017

500 Muscovites brave intense cold for bike ride

January 08, 2017

Israel police: Palestinian truck attack kills 4 in Jerusalem

January 08, 2017

Canadian teams reimagine carbon dioxide emissions for $20M competition

January 08, 2017

13 people die in a road crash in Pakistan

January 08, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

January 08, 2017

Outhouse, Royals continue to roll
January 07, 2017
Victoria hosts world's best climbers
January 07, 2017
JC Boice steps down as Rebels Head Coach
January 06, 2017
Local golf superintendents earn national award for giving back
January 06, 2017
BC Lions great Geroy Simon will hold a football camp on the Island
January 03, 2017

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016

Kite surfer rescue in Victoria renews warnings of water dangers
January 07, 2017
Another round of snow expected for the South and Central Island
January 07, 2017
What $50 million in education funding means for Greater Victoria
January 06, 2017
It's about to get harder to find a family doctor in Lake Cowichan
January 06, 2017
Tilikum, killer whale once held in Oak Bay, has died: SeaWorld
January 06, 2017
Earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island
January 06, 2017

