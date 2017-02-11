Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="ROYALS BLAZERS"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="138"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ukj2wn7a/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Griffen Outhouse made 41 saves and birthday boy Tyler Soy extended his point-streak to 12 games as the Royals outlasted the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 Friday night in the shootout.