Victoria Royals goaltender Griffen Outhouse has earned his number 1 spot. After being the back up last season to Coleman Vollrath, Outhouse has played 52 games for the Royals so far this season and has a record of 30-19-3 with just a 2.63 goals against average and an impressive .921 save percentage. With those numbers, Outhouse is ranked the 4th best goalie in the WHL.