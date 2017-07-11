VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has remodelled her senior staff in preparation for the Liberals' new role on the Opposition benches.

Nick Koolsbergen, a former senior staff member in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government, has been appointed chief of staff for the B.C. Liberal caucus.

Clark says in a news release that Koolsbergen is a strategic thinker and the party will benefit from his experience as a staff member in opposition in Ontario politics.

Jessica Wolford, who's been an adviser of two high-profile Liberal ministers in the last six years, will serve as caucus deputy chief of staff.

Clark's former press secretary Stephen Smart is now executive director of communications.

She says the appointments will help form an effective Opposition to hold the NDP-Green alliance to account on behalf of British Columbians.

The Liberal government fell in a confidence vote two weeks ago, and premier-designate John Horgan and his cabinet will be sworn in next week.

