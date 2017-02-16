Ottawa authorities warn about pills that look like Percocet but contain fentanyl

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
8°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Lawyers misappropriated millions from clients' funds but few faced criminal charges
Lawyers misappropriated millions from clients' funds but few faced criminal charges

Lawyers misappropriated millions from clients’ funds but few faced criminal charges

February 16, 2017
Donald Trump's sons to attend grand opening of Vancouver tower
Donald Trump's sons to attend grand opening of Vancouver tower

Donald Trump’s sons to attend grand opening of Vancouver tower

February 16, 2017
Contaminated soil trucked away from former Victoria tent city site
Contaminated soil trucked away from former Victoria tent city site

Contaminated soil trucked away from former Victoria tent city site

February 16, 2017
Government appeals acquittal of Bountiful, B.C. leader in child bride case
Government appeals acquittal of Bountiful, B.C. leader in child bride case

Government appeals acquittal of Bountiful, B.C. leader in child bride case

February 16, 2017
Avalanche risk shuts Trans-Canada east of Golden, B.C.
Avalanche risk shuts Trans-Canada east of Golden, B.C.

Avalanche risk shuts Trans-Canada east of Golden, B.C.

February 16, 2017
Relying on rising home prices could be a fool's strategy: Don Pittis
Relying on rising home prices could be a fool's strategy: Don Pittis

Relying on rising home prices could be a fool’s strategy: Don Pittis

February 16, 2017
Petition calls for end to 'no pets' policies in rental housing
Petition calls for end to 'no pets' policies in rental housing

Petition calls for end to ‘no pets’ policies in rental housing

February 15, 2017
Plenty of snow in B.C. cities, but 2017 snowpack actually below average
Plenty of snow in B.C. cities, but 2017 snowpack actually below average

Plenty of snow in B.C. cities, but 2017 snowpack actually below average

February 15, 2017
Langford sues pot shop that reopened after police shut it down
Langford sues pot shop that reopened after police shut it down

Langford sues pot shop that reopened after police shut it down

February 15, 2017
Invest in palliative care to reduce health costs, say physicians
Invest in palliative care to reduce health costs, say physicians

Invest in palliative care to reduce health costs, say physicians

February 15, 2017

Canadian Press

NewsAlert:TransCanada refiles application in Nebraska for Keystone XL pipeline

February 16, 2017

Ottawa authorities warn about pills that look like Percocet but contain fentanyl

February 16, 2017

Bombardier to repay $372.5-million in federal loans over 15 years

February 16, 2017

Kushner family puts brakes on talks to buy Miami Marlins

February 16, 2017

Take a breath: Stocks slow down after a record-setting run

February 16, 2017

CHEK Sports

Outhouse finds success between the pipes
Outhouse finds success between the pipes

Outhouse finds success between the pipes

February 15, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th

February 14, 2017
Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017

Top Stories

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby

Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries’ Queen of Burnaby

February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?

February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
Snow clearing costs piling up this season

Snow clearing costs piling up this season

February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers

Throne speech promises to ‘pay back’ B.C. taxpayers

February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home

February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

February 08, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media