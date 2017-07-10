SMITHERS, B.C. — Campfires have been banned across British Columbia.

The Northwest Fire Centre is the latest to restrict campfires, citing the high fire risk from hot and dry weather over most of the province and the number of fires being fought.

The BC Wildfire Service says more lightning is in the forecast and resources need to focus on existing blazes and new fires that are naturally caused.

Lightning is blamed for sparking many of the wildfires that broke out late last week, bringing the total number to more than 225, including at least 12 that are threatening homes from Williams Lake in the central Interior to Princeton in southern B.C.

Campfire bans across the province are expected to remain in place until Oct. 21.

Violators could face one year in jail and individual fines of up to $100,000.

If a prohibited campfire causes a wildfire, those responsible may also have to pay all associated firefighting costs.

The Canadian Press