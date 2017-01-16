CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

B.C. Indigenous leaders accuse Bennett of 'stall tactics' on child welfare
January 16, 2017
Breast milk needed to fill shelves at B.C. Women's Provincial Milk Bank
January 15, 2017
Vancouver balks at Muji pop-up store's mandatory reservations, but sign-up anyway
January 15, 2017
Mobile art gallery disguised as 'lost and found' hits the Granville strip
January 15, 2017
Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation of at least 1 home
January 15, 2017

Canadian Press

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

January 16, 2017

Ontario police issue Amber alert in relation to child abduction

January 16, 2017

Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes

January 16, 2017

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario police issue Amber alert in relation to child abduction

January 16, 2017

Muted reaction in Russia to Trump’s talk of nuclear arms cut

January 16, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 01/15/17
January 15, 2017
After 'embarrassing' loss, Royals look to rebound against Moose Jaw
January 14, 2017
Rebels remain confident in search of new coach
January 13, 2017
From Brentwood Bay to Nashville for Matt Irwin
January 12, 2017
Russian Royals find a home in Victoria
January 11, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016

Top Stories

New York Times labels BC
New York Times labels BC “Wild West of Canadian political cash”

January 15, 2017
Hundreds attend memorial service for Malahat Fire Chief
January 14, 2017
Saanich Fire practices ice rescue drills on frozen lake
January 14, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Warning issued after spike in oyster-related illness
January 13, 2017
Demand for doctor-assisted dying on Vancouver Island grows
January 13, 2017
Algae advisory lifted for Greater Victoria's Elk/Beaver Lake
January 13, 2017

