CBC Regional News

Vancouver moves ahead with regulations on short-term rentals
July 05, 2017
Former B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh on how Horgan will pick his cabinet
July 05, 2017
Heat warning issued for much of southern B.C.
July 05, 2017
22-year-old university student elected youngest school board chair in B.C.
July 05, 2017
Fire crews still fighting hot spots at Kaleden fire south of Penticton
July 05, 2017
Climbers without ropes or harnesses rescued off Mount Harvey
July 05, 2017
Shooting at Surrey restaurant leaves man in serious condition
July 05, 2017
Proposed '11th-hour' reforms won't help Canada's inmates: B.C. lawyer
July 04, 2017

Canadian Press

Motorist charged with biting pedestrian in Kingston, Ont., road rage incident

July 05, 2017

Alberta energy regulator turns to Supreme Court on well abandonment ruling

July 05, 2017

Sheep on Canada Day parade float prompts complaints from social media users

July 05, 2017

Next Supreme Court chief justice should come from Quebec: Montreal bar

July 05, 2017

Canadian man indicted in officer’s stabbing at Flint airport

July 05, 2017

Vancouver home sales dip 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year ago: board

July 05, 2017

CHEK Sports

HarbourCats confident in second half surge
July 03, 2017
Plays of the Week - July 3rd
July 03, 2017
Game On! - July 2nd, 2017
July 02, 2017
Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships
July 02, 2017
Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
June 30, 2017
HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off
June 30, 2017
Top Stories

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
June 25, 2017

