WATCH: A makeshift memorial at Quadra and McKenzie in Saanich is growing for a popular homeless man who died this week. April Lawrence reports.



Jordan Kerr adds a bouquet of flowers to the growing memorial at Quadra and McKenzie for a homeless senior he called a friend.

“The kind of friend you don’t realize you have until he’s gone,” said Kerr.

Kerr, who works at the nearby Thrifty Foods, had his first conversation with Peter Verin nine years ago.

“He was very intelligent, he spoke multiple languages, he understood the system and politics,” he said.

Verin, who had been battling a health condition, died in hospital Monday night — one day shy of his 72nd birthday.

“So he was warm and he wasn’t alone,” said Kerr.

CHEK News first spoke with Peter Verin back in 2001.

He had been a fixture on the University of Victoria campus for more than two decades before the university banned him, citing health and safety issues.

District of Saanich Councillor Colin Plant fondly remembers Verin from his days as a student working at the UVic radio station in the 1990’s.

“He would sometimes be up in the recording studio while I was on air and he would be listening to music and during the songs I would go talk to him. He didn’t want to sleep, that’s what I remember, that he thought sleep was a waste of time,” said Plant.

Verin also had a great relationship with the Saanich Police — officers would often check up on him to make sure he was okay, and the person listed as Verin’s next of kin is a retired Saanich Police officer.

The man who pushed shopping carts and slept, when he had to, outdoors, defied many stereotypes.

Those who knew him say he was a health-conscious vegetarian who not only avoided drugs and alcohol, but helped others overcome them.

“You would find yourself telling him more than you would have even imagined, like you wouldn’t even talk to a close friend about some of the stuff,” said Steven Duncan-Clark who works in the area.

Verin also refused charity.

“Someone at a bottle depot, they tried to give him their bottle money once and he asked instead if he could take the bottles because he’d like to work for his money,” said Kerr.

He was a fixture at the Saanich bus stop — his void now filled with symbols of the deep impact he had, and likely never even knew it.

A memorial Facebook page for Peter Verin has been set up here.

