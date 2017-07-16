Offers of accommodation, supplies and entertainment pour in for B.C. fire evacuees

As thousands of British Columbians are forced from their homes by wildfires, hundreds of people are stepping up to offer whatever support they can.

Kristi McLean posted to an Facebook evacuee support group saying she has a tent trailer at her home near Kamloops, B.C., that would be perfect for a family.

McLean, who has an autistic son, said it would be a good environment for a family with an autistic child.

"Being in an evacuation centre, I know it wouldn't be good for us, for sure," she said in an interview. "Any family with special needs that need a place ... we're cool with it."

There are numerous offers of accommodation, ranging from a room to full homes.

"Chilliwack accommodation for evacuees: three-bedroom house with full basement," one posting said.

Others are offering space for evacuees to park their trailers.

Many people have said they can provide shelter for pets.

"We have space available for evacuee horses, sheep, goats, chickens and a few dogs and/or cats," one person said.

Supplies for the evacuees are also being offered.

"I have a 20-foot container almost full of non perishable food, Gatorade, baby supplies, toiletries, blankets and pillows," a Chilliwack, B.C., resident said.

There was even thought of evacuees who would be missing Sunday night's premiere of the seventh season of "Game of Thrones."

Kayla Charest posted on Facebook that she'd be willing to host seven or eight fans of the series who've been evacuated to Prince George.

"There's not much I can do to help with accommodations but I can definitely house some people for a couple of hours for some entertainment — take their minds off things," she said in an interview.

The Canadian Press