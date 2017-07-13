Oceanside RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to three 11-year-old girls in Parksville Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. Oceanside RCMP were called to a Lucky Loonies Dollar Store in the 100 block of Island Highway for a report of an indecent act. The suspect is alleged to have exposed himself to three girls inside the business. The grandfather of one of the girls was immediately told about the incident. The grandfather called RCMP.

The suspect had left the area before police arrived.

“The girls, did exactly what they should have and reported the incident immediately to a trusted adult,” Cpl. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP said in a statement.

“We were able to get to the business, and collect valuable evidence in the form of surveillance footage, which I believe will be key in identifying the male in question.”

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.