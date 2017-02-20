Nunavut man accused of walking through community shooting rifle at people

KIMMIRUT, Nunavut — Police are thanking residents of a small community in Nunavut for helping disarm and restrain a man with a rifle.

Mounties say they got a call on Saturday about shots fired in Kimmirut.

Witnesses told police a man had a .22-calibre rifle and shooting it several times as he walked towards the community centre.

The man allegedly shot at groups of people, who had to run for shelter in a nearby building.

Residents were able to take the rifle away from the man and hold him until police got there.

Iqadlukl Daniel Nungusuituq, 20, of Kimmirut, is facing several charges, including uttering threats, endangering a life while discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

The Canadian Press