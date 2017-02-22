Nunavut budget: Finance minister wants Ottawa to fund infrastructure projects

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut's finance minister is using his budget speech to ask the federal government for more money to fund infrastructure projects.

Keith Peterson says the territory will deliver a balanced budget in the coming year.

But he warns that's due to federal transfers, which are expected to grow more slowly in the future.

He says Ottawa should fund transportation projects in the Arctic to unlock Nunavut's ability to develop its resources and support itself.

Peterson's budget mentions a port along the Northwest Passage, a road from Yellowknife to the coast and a highway from Manitoba to communities along Hudson Bay.

The Canadian Press