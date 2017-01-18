CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Rain
10°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Advice for B.C. cities trying to entice Vancouverites north: become 'Vancouver Lite'
Advice for B.C. cities trying to entice Vancouverites north: become 'Vancouver Lite'

Advice for B.C. cities trying to entice Vancouverites north: become ‘Vancouver Lite’

January 18, 2017
Ski season on pause at Seymour and Grouse, but Cypress still open
Ski season on pause at Seymour and Grouse, but Cypress still open

Ski season on pause at Seymour and Grouse, but Cypress still open

January 18, 2017
Changing controversial street names will be costly, warns Port Alberni non-profit
Changing controversial street names will be costly, warns Port Alberni non-profit

Changing controversial street names will be costly, warns Port Alberni non-profit

January 18, 2017
Should B.C. raise smoking age to 21, asks health minister
Should B.C. raise smoking age to 21, asks health minister

Should B.C. raise smoking age to 21, asks health minister

January 18, 2017
Some northern B.C. school buses cancelled because of icy roads
Some northern B.C. school buses cancelled because of icy roads

Some northern B.C. school buses cancelled because of icy roads

January 18, 2017

Canadian Press

Officer continues to lead police union while facing assault, perjury charges

January 18, 2017

Nova Scotia’s offshore oil dream awaits better news: ‘It doesn’t look good’

January 18, 2017

Newfoundland town already talking about rebuilding after devastating fires

January 18, 2017

Federal Reserve sees growth pickup at end of last year

January 18, 2017

Triple murder trial hears police had hoped Nathan O’Brien was hiding somewhere

January 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps

Victoria’s Jamie Benn snaps

January 17, 2017
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly

Victoria’s Michael Saunders signs in Philly

January 17, 2017
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17

Plays of the Week – 01/16/17

January 16, 2017
Game On! 01/15/17
Game On! 01/15/17

Game On! 01/15/17

January 15, 2017
After 'embarrassing' loss, Royals look to rebound against Moose Jaw
After 'embarrassing' loss, Royals look to rebound against Moose Jaw

After ’embarrassing’ loss, Royals look to rebound against Moose Jaw

January 14, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

December 23, 2016

Top Stories

BREAKING: Reena Virk killer Kelly Ellard denied day trips
BREAKING: Reena Virk killer Kelly Ellard denied day trips

BREAKING: Reena Virk killer Kelly Ellard denied day trips

January 18, 2017
Earth sets hottest record for third straight year
Earth sets hottest record for third straight year

Earth sets hottest record for third straight year

January 18, 2017
Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study
Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study

Financial impact of Fort McMurray wildfire reaches almost $10B: study

January 18, 2017
Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservative leadership
Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservative leadership

Businessman Kevin O’Leary to run for Conservative leadership

January 18, 2017
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence

Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence

January 18, 2017
Kelly Ellard seeks parole again for killing B.C. teen
Kelly Ellard seeks parole again for killing B.C. teen

Kelly Ellard seeks parole again for killing B.C. teen

January 18, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media