Nova Scotia to offer early plea bargains in bid to speed up justice system

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia prosecutors will offer early plea bargains in minor criminal cases in an attempt to meet Supreme Court of Canada demands for speedier trials.

Chief Judge Pamela Williams says a working group she chairs is launching a new effort to swiftly resolve "relatively straightforward matters" in the Halifax area.

A Supreme Court ruling last July has left provinces scrambling to dispose of the backlog of criminal charges.

In a handful of cases, including a first-degree murder trial, charges have been stayed or withdrawn on the grounds that the defendant's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

In a memo to Nova Scotia's criminal lawyers, the provincial court chief judge says the program is meant for offences like breaching a court order, failing a breathalyzer test, and low-level assaults.

She says the process could potentially apply to "mid-range cases" such as breaking and entering and assaults causing bodily harm, but drew the line at crimes like sexual assault, or those that involve children or significant violence.

The Canadian Press