Nova Scotia spending $390 million to twin key highways – without road tolls

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is committing $390 million over seven years to improve highways — without the use of tolls.

Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan said Wednesday feedback at 14 public meetings made it clear tolls weren't wanted.

"We did not hear overwhelming support from Nova Scotians about paying a toll for twinned highways, but they were clear we should act now to improve our roads," said MacLellan in a release.

The funding — announced on the eve of a possible election that could be called this week — will allow the twinning of three sections of 100-series highways and the building of the four-lane Burnside connector between Burnside and Bedford in suburban Halifax.

The twinning projects include:

-- Highway 101, Three Mile Plains to Falmouth, including the Windsor Causeway (9.5 kilometres);

-- Highway 103, Tantallon to Hubbards (22 kilometres);

-- Highway 104, Sutherlands River to Antigonish, including Barneys River (38 kilometres).

That section of Highway 104 near Barneys River has seen at least 15 fatal collisions since 2009, and has been the subject of much lobbying from Joe MacDonald, chief of Barneys River Volunteer Fire Department.

"I'm overjoyed that twinning is in the foreseeable future," MacDonald, whose campaign has received national attention, said in a release Wednesday. "It'll mean a lot to have a safe road through Sutherlands River. I believe many lives will be saved."

The funding also includes $30 million for safety improvements for highways not being twinned.

The government said it will also remove tolls from the Cobequid Pass between Amherst and Truro for Nova Scotia motorists, likely by 2019, although it is still studying what to do about commercial trucks and non-Nova Scotia residents.

"We want to give Nova Scotia motorists a break. As we move closer to 2019, we'll look at how we'll maintain this crucial piece of infrastructure," Mr. MacLellan.

The province has applied for matching funds for the projects under the federal infrastructure program.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press