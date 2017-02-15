Nova Scotia legislature debate underway over imposition of contract on teachers

HALIFAX — Opposition members of the legislature in Nova Scotia spoke through the early hours today in an effort to slow down legislation that would impose a new four-year contract for the province's teachers.

Once passed, the Teachers Professional Agreement and Classroom Improvement Act would end a 16-month long contract dispute.

Second reading of the bill occurred after midnight, allowing each member to speak up to an hour about its provisions.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said it's time to act after the union membership rejected three tentative agreements recommended by the union's executive.

The new contract contains a three per cent salary increase and incorporates many of the elements contained in the first two tentative agreements rejected by members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

A third tentative deal was rejected last week by a vote of 78.5 per cent.

Union president Liette Doucet says her membership is angered by the imposition of a deal that actually loses the minor gains contained in the most recently rejected deal.

