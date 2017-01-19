CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Showers
7°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Vancouver's Trump Tower unveils sign days before inauguration
Vancouver's Trump Tower unveils sign days before inauguration

Vancouver’s Trump Tower unveils sign days before inauguration

January 19, 2017
Fourth 'habituated' cougar killed in Penticton this week
Fourth 'habituated' cougar killed in Penticton this week

Fourth ‘habituated’ cougar killed in Penticton this week

January 19, 2017
Teens take centre stage at PuSh for thriller Concord Floral
Teens take centre stage at PuSh for thriller Concord Floral

Teens take centre stage at PuSh for thriller Concord Floral

January 19, 2017
$10-a-day child care would boost B.C. economy in 3 years, report suggests
$10-a-day child care would boost B.C. economy in 3 years, report suggests

$10-a-day child care would boost B.C. economy in 3 years, report suggests

January 19, 2017
Kelowna knitters join 'Pussyhat' movement
Kelowna knitters join 'Pussyhat' movement

Kelowna knitters join ‘Pussyhat’ movement

January 19, 2017

Canadian Press

Trump poised to ‘reverse’ seven decades of U.S. foreign policy: Harper

January 19, 2017

RCMP instructor charged with assault at Regina airport, remains at work

January 19, 2017

How Canada got to own top spot for U.S. presidential inaugurations: Thank JFK

January 19, 2017

Baby on board: couple allegedly dealing drugs from car with baby in back seat

January 19, 2017

Nova Scotia deckhand pulled under by lobster trap, safety board says

January 19, 2017

CHEK Sports

From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year
From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year

From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year

January 18, 2017
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University

Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University

January 18, 2017
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps

Victoria’s Jamie Benn snaps

January 17, 2017
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly

Victoria’s Michael Saunders signs in Philly

January 17, 2017
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17

Plays of the Week – 01/16/17

January 16, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market

December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Pedestrian fatality after being hit by truck in Nanaimo
Pedestrian fatality after being hit by truck in Nanaimo

Pedestrian fatality after being hit by truck in Nanaimo

January 19, 2017
Warrants issued for Nanaimo men who skipped court on fraud charges
Warrants issued for Nanaimo men who skipped court on fraud charges

Warrants issued for Nanaimo men who skipped court on fraud charges

January 19, 2017
Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board
Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board

Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board

January 18, 2017
Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria's tech sector
Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria's tech sector

Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria’s tech sector

January 18, 2017
More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report
More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report

More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report

January 18, 2017
U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers
U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers

U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf space for American producers

January 18, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media